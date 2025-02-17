Russians launch drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring five civilians
Monday, 17 February 2025, 13:04
Five people were injured in the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast as a result of a Russian drone attack. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Women aged 36, 57, 60, and 71, as well as a 62-year-old man, were injured."
Details: Lysak stated that one woman was taken to hospital in a moderate condition, while the others are receiving outpatient treatment. The drone strike also damaged a petrol station and a nearby car.
Background:
- On the night of 16-17 February, a Russian attack drone hit a car service station in the city of Sumy. There were no casualties, but a building and cars were damaged. The housing in two Kharkiv districts were damaged in a drone attack.
- On the night of 16-17 February, the Russian troops attacked Kyiv Oblast with drones, causing fires and damaging houses in four districts.
