Russian drone hits car service station in Sumy, 15 houses damaged in attack on Kharkiv

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A Russian attack drone hit a car service station in the city of Sumy on the night of 16-17 February. There have been no casualties, but a building and cars have been damaged. The housing in two Kharkiv districts have been damaged in a drone attack.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Sumy Oblast Military Administration: "A car service station and cars located there were damaged in Sumy as a result of the enemy drone attack at night. No one was injured."

Details: Syniehubov said an outbuilding and windows in 14 houses were damaged and three women experienced an acute stress reaction in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv as a result of wreckage from the Russian Geran-2 (Geranium-2) drone falling.

Windows in a housing were damaged, but there were no casualties in the drone strike on the Saltivskyi district.

