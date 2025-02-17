All Sections
Zelenskyy: Trump's special envoy Kellogg will arrive on 20 February and we will go to front line together

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 17 February 2025, 14:15
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg would visit Kyiv on 20 February.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine with reference to Zelenskyy's video conversation with journalists

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "We are waiting for Kellogg. We agreed that he would come to us on the 20th. He will stay for two days and maybe more. I want to go with him to the front line, and he will go with me to the front line. I think he will not refuse."

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted Kellogg to personally visit the front line and talk to the Ukrainian military.

Zelenskyy noted that he would go with Kellogg to see Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the commanders of several brigades. He also suggested that Trump's envoy could meet with Ukrainian Defence Intelligence officers and representatives of the Ministry of Defence.

The President stressed the importance of showing the US the real situation in Ukraine and the importance of security guarantees.

Quote from Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "I think that after he returns to the US, we will already know when my meeting with President Trump will take place."

Background:

  • On 16 February, US President Donald Trump said he believed he could meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin very soon to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
  • The US president asserted that Ukraine would have a seat at the table in the negotiations on "ending the war".

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warUSA
