Trump believes he will meet with Putin "very soon"
Sunday, 16 February 2025, 23:55
US President Donald Trump has said he believes he could meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin "very soon" to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
Source: Trump in a comment to journalists on Sunday, 16 February, as reported by Reuters
Details: Trump said that he is working hard to achieve peace and believes that both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy want to end the war.
His comments came as the United States and Russia prepare for their first negotiations in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.
Background:
- On 13 February, the Kremlin announced that it had begun forming a negotiating team to organise a meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump.
- Trump said he had tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff with leading the negotiations with Russia.
- At the same time, the US president asserted that Ukraine would have a seat at the table in the negotiations on "ending the war".
