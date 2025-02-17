Zelenskyy: Events in Munich boosted Europe and sped up important processes for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Munich Conference gave Europe an impulse and sped up important processes for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Everyone has told me that what happened in Munich has boosted absolutely everything. And America being that fast, very fast…fast in everything. And it seems to me that Europe lacked speed."

Details: Zelenskyy said he sees a positive in the "speeding up" of processes set by the events at the Munich Security Conference.

The president said one sign of this faster pace is the summit of leaders being summoned in Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "There will definitely be a report on what they propose, how they see it. So, all processes have sped up very much."

More details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that the Munich Conference also changed signals coming from Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I believe that Ukraine has done this, this was my main mission. And I believe that we have fulfilled this mission."

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is interested in signing an agreement with the United States regarding the use of natural minerals, but only after the agreement is revised to reflect the country's key interests.

