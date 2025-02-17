Former Ukrainian president explains what his sons are doing during war

Petro Poroshenko, the fifth president of Ukraine, MP and leader of the European Solidarity party, says that both of his sons are currently abroad but are helping the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Poroshenko in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "Oleksii works for a large international corporation. He didn't leave now or in 2022, but he has been working under contract since 2019. He is studying and fully complies with the law. He also coordinates the activities of a number of manufacturing companies that help the Armed Forces a lot.

Mykhailo is studying at a university abroad. And this [his departure – UP] happened also before 2022. In England, he works with a huge number of volunteer foundations. In his spare time, he also works as an interpreter for Ukrainian soldiers in military camps in the UK."

Details: Poroshenko reiterated that his eldest son Oleksii "volunteered for the front in 2014" and "took a direct part as a mortar team commander in the battles in Donbas".

The younger son, Mykhailo, has not yet reached the age of 25 and, therefore, is not subject to mobilisation. However, if necessary, he "will act differently than Mr Zelenskyy, who ran away from the draft," Poroshenko said.

The European Solidarity leader assured that if there is a "legal requirement for everyone to return", both Oleksii and Mykhailo will come to Ukraine. However, he also added: "If the law requires only Poroshenko's son to return, it will have nothing to do with law."

Poroshenko says that politicians should be defined not only by their children but also by their own actions, and he is not ashamed of his own.

Background:

In December 2024, the media reported that Poroshenko's eldest son was put on the wanted list because he failed to appear at the military enlistment office when summoned.

In addition, it was reported that he was fined UAH 25,000 (approximately US$602) for ignoring the summons.

Subsequently, the leader of the European Solidarity Party stated that his son Oleksii had been removed from all types of registration since 2019 and was legally abroad. According to the lawyer, the military enlistment office is fulfilling orders from the Office of the President by sending Poroshenko's son summonses.

