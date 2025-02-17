Moldova refutes Zelenskyy's statement about number of Russian troops in Transnistria

The Moldovan government has said that the number of Russian troops in Transnistria was incorrectly stated by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his speech at the Munich Security Conference. Chișinău does not know the exact number, however.

Source: a statement by Moldova’s Bureau of Reintegration, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Newsmaker

Details: Mariana Sary, Chief Consultant of the Analytical and Information Department at the Bureau of Reintegration, noted that in his speech Zelenskyy cited figures from an agreement signed in Odesa in 1998 on reducing the number of Russian troops in the so-called security zone, rather than current data on the number of Russian troops in Transnistria.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy mentioned in his speech that Russia had withdrawn part of its contingent from Transnistria during the full-scale war, and whereas there were 5,500-6,000 troops there before, there are now 2,500.

Sary added that the Moldovan government does not have exact figures for the Russian contingent in Transnistria but is preparing an official comment on the matter.

Background: Dorin Recean, Prime Minister of Moldova, believes that the international context is now such that it could lead to the withdrawal of Russian troops from Transnistria. In his opinion, this issue could become part of the negotiations on Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!