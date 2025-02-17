All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian Air Force video showcases Patriot unit tasked with intercepting Russian ballistic missiles over Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 17 February 2025, 17:27
Ukrainian Air Force video showcases Patriot unit tasked with intercepting Russian ballistic missiles over Kyiv
A Patriot air defence system. Stock photo: Ukraine’s Air Force

Ukraine's Air Force has released a video detailing the work of a Patriot air defence system unit that defends Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast against Russian ballistic missiles.

Source: Air Force press service on YouTube

Details: In the video, released on 17 February, the commander of a Patriot unit – whose identity is not revealed – talks about his training in the United States, the first interception of a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile on 4 May 2023, the practical experience gained by Ukrainian Patriot operators that may be useful for international partners, the successful interception of six ballistic missiles over Kyiv on 12 February 2025, and the factors that both motivate and discourage him.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Russian forces attacked Ukraine with seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 123 drones of various types on the night of 11-12 February. Six missiles and 71 drones were destroyed, while 40 UAVs disappeared from radar.
  • All six ballistic missiles were intercepted over Kyiv. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported large-scale fires caused by the attack. One person was killed and four injured.
  • In response to a social media post by MP Mariiana Bezuhla, who accused the Air Force of lying, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat stressed that all the Russian ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv on 12 February were intercepted, but added that anything destroyed in the air still falls to the ground.

Support UP or become our patron!

PatriotUkraine's Air Forceair defence
Advertisement:
US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
Sanctions, Zelenskyy, and the prospect of a jail term: an interview with Petro Poroshenko
Zelenskyy: Ukraine unaware of Russia-US talks in Saudi Arabia and will not recognise them
Ukraine's former president on his desire to become president again: I was misunderstood
Car belonging to former deputy editor-in-chief of pro-Russian media Strana.Ua burnt out – photos
Ukrainian drones hit Russian oil refinery and oil pumping station overnight – video
All News
Patriot
WSJ: Ukraine may have shot down its F-16 over summer due to "US overcautiousness"
Zelenskyy: 10 Patriot missiles worth US$30 million used to shoot down 6 Russian ballistic missiles
Ukrainian air defence system on par with US Patriot announced by Ukraine's commander-in-chief
RECENT NEWS
19:57
Belarus unlikely to enter Ukraine war, says Latvian counterintelligence
19:50
US Envoy for Russo-Ukrainian war says US will not impose peace deal on Ukraine
19:38
Russian attack on Kupiansk injures 4 people – photos
19:20
Zelenskyy's office urges Europe to appoint representative for peace talks
19:13
Russians attack border area of Sumy Oblast, injuring man
18:57
Germany hands over new aid package to Ukraine with IRIS-T missiles, ammunition and howitzers
18:13
Russian economy minister acknowledges country's economic slowdown
18:10
Europe may deploy up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, WP reports
18:07
Russia's UN envoy says Trump's arrival has brought chance to end "Ukrainian conflict"
17:39
Ukraine's Emergency Service reveals number of emergency workers killed and injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: