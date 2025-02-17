Ukrainian Air Force video showcases Patriot unit tasked with intercepting Russian ballistic missiles over Kyiv

Ukraine's Air Force has released a video detailing the work of a Patriot air defence system unit that defends Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast against Russian ballistic missiles.

Source: Air Force press service on YouTube

Details: In the video, released on 17 February, the commander of a Patriot unit – whose identity is not revealed – talks about his training in the United States, the first interception of a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile on 4 May 2023, the practical experience gained by Ukrainian Patriot operators that may be useful for international partners, the successful interception of six ballistic missiles over Kyiv on 12 February 2025, and the factors that both motivate and discourage him.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 123 drones of various types on the night of 11-12 February. Six missiles and 71 drones were destroyed, while 40 UAVs disappeared from radar.

All six ballistic missiles were intercepted over Kyiv. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported large-scale fires caused by the attack. One person was killed and four injured.

In response to a social media post by MP Mariiana Bezuhla, who accused the Air Force of lying, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat stressed that all the Russian ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv on 12 February were intercepted, but added that anything destroyed in the air still falls to the ground.

