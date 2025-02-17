Ship violating sanctions by transporting Russian oil to Europe struck by explosion in Italy

Two explosions occurred in the city of Savona in northern Italy on the moored oil tanker Seajewel, which Ukrainska Pravda has found was transporting oil from Russia to Europe despite sanctions.

Source: Italian news outlet IVG

Details: IVG reported that the cause of the explosion is unknown. However, the vessel's crew states that they heard two loud bangs and the damaged hull shows concave deformation, indicating the likely use of explosive devices. The damage being below the waterline and the fish kill nearby further support the theory that explosive devices have been used.

The Savona Coast Guard is conducting an on-site investigation with divers. Investigators have not released any further information so far.

The Seajewel is one of the tankers that were loaded with Russian cargo three times in 2024 (in February, March and May) and came back after each unloading.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda found out that the Seajewel tanker was spotted unloading in the Romanian port of Constanța after arriving from the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Sources in law enforcement agencies reported that the tanker was supposed to be heading to the Russian city of Novorossiysk for transshipment.

