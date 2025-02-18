NATO secretary general on summit in Paris: Europe is ready to do more for Ukraine's security

Meeting during the summit of European leaders in Paris. Photo: Mark Rutte on X (Twitter

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said, following the summit of European leaders in Paris, that Europe is ready to take a leading role in providing security guarantees to Ukraine.

Source: Mark Rutte on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The day before, Rutte took part in an emergency summit of European leaders in Paris.

Advertisement:

"Ready and willing. That’s my take from today’s meeting in Paris. Europe is ready and willing to step up. To lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine," the NATO secretary general said.

In addition, he said, Europe is ready to invest more in its security.

"The details will need to be decided but the commitment is clear," he concluded.

Background:

On the evening of 17 February, an emergency summit was held in Paris, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, said that the United States does not see Europe at the negotiating table to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Macron informed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the outcome of the meeting in Paris.

