Zelenskyy and Macron speak after emergency summit of European leaders

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 00:57
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, during which they discussed the situation in Europe and the need for reliable security guarantees for Ukraine. 

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I just had a long conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron following his meeting today with other European leaders to discuss the global situation, the state of affairs in Europe and security guarantees for Ukraine."

Details: During the conversation, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that he and Macron share a common vision: Ukraine needs reliable and strong security guarantees. 

Quote: "Any other decision without such guarantees – such as a fragile ceasefire – would only serve as another deception by Russia and a prelude to a new Russian war against Ukraine or other European nations." 

Background: 

  • Macron initiated an emergency summit after Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, shocked Europe by stating that it would not have a place at the negotiating table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. 
  • Earlier, the summit convened by Macron was announced by Radosław Sikorski, the Foreign Minister of Poland. He expressed expectations that the European leaders would "in a very serious fashion" discuss challenges posed by US President Donald Trump. 
  • Manuel Valls, the French Minister of the Overseas, said that the turning point in European relations with the US is forcing Europe to defend Ukraine and increase its defence spending now more than ever before. 

