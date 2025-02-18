Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, met with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, on Tuesday, 18 February.

Source: European Commission press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting in Brussels, von der Leyen emphasised the EU's important role in ensuring Ukraine's financial stability and defence.

She noted that the total amount of the EU's commitments is €135 billion, more than any other ally. This number includes US$52 billion in military aid, which matches the US contribution.

She also spoke about Europe's plans to increase production and defence spending, which will strengthen the military potential of both Europe and Ukraine.

Von der Leyen stressed that the EU is paying its full share of military assistance to Ukraine and is ready to do more.

In addition, she reaffirmed the EU's commitment to a just and lasting peace and stressed that any solution must respect Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, backed by credible security guarantees.

Quote from the press service: "She also expressed the EU's willingness to work alongside the US to end the bloodshed and help secure the just and lasting peace that Ukraine and its people rightfully deserve. As the President made it clear: now is a critical moment."

Background:

Earlier, Kellogg said that the United States does not see Europe at the table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

After that, an emergency summit of European leaders convened by French President Emmanuel Macron took place in Paris on the evening of 17 February.

Armin Papperger, CEO of German defence concern Rheinmetall, said that European countries had found themselves "at the kids’ table" in negotiations on Ukraine's future due to decades of underinvestment in defence.

