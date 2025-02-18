All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

U13 and U15 drones authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 18 February 2025, 12:13
U13 and U15 drones authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
U13 and U15 UAVs. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has authorised the use of Ukrainian-made U13 and U15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by defence units.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The drones of these systems are designed to destroy the enemy’s defended firing positions, armoured vehicles and manpower. The U13 and U15 FPV drones differ in frame size and payload."

Advertisement:

Details: The UAVs are equipped with powerful electric motors.

These systems' UAVs have low vulnerability to Russian electronic warfare systems and can be used in various weather conditions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ministry of Defencedrones
Advertisement:
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report, video
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
All News
Ministry of Defence
Ukraine's Defence Ministry dismisses Utiushev, head of key digital weapon development
Ukraine's Defence Ministry unveils domestically-produced Baton drone system
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Ministry drafts special contract for Ukrainians aged 18-24
RECENT NEWS
14:30
Kremlin does not oppose Ukraine's accession to EU but NATO is "clear threat" to Putin
14:23
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
14:19
Ukrainian defence forces strike Ilsky oil refinery and two pumping stations in Russia – Ukraine's General Staff
13:59
Talks between US and Russian delegations in Riyadh continue for over three hours
13:44
EXPLAINERHow US interference affects elections in Germany and what the debates revealed
13:35
Zelenskyy: Reclaiming our territories diplomatically is not a betrayal of Ukraine's interests
13:26
Russians hit Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast with aerial bomb, damaging social welfare office – photos, video
13:24
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
13:16
Italian PM is sceptical about sending troops to Ukraine, AFP reports
13:13
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allocates 1.5 billion for containment structure for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: