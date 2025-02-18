U13 and U15 drones authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces

U13 and U15 UAVs. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has authorised the use of Ukrainian-made U13 and U15 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by defence units.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The drones of these systems are designed to destroy the enemy’s defended firing positions, armoured vehicles and manpower. The U13 and U15 FPV drones differ in frame size and payload."

Details: The UAVs are equipped with powerful electric motors.

These systems' UAVs have low vulnerability to Russian electronic warfare systems and can be used in various weather conditions.

