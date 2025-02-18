US intelligence sees no sign of Putin's readiness for real peace in Ukraine, says NBC News

US intelligence and its closest allies assess that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has not abandoned his goal of taking full control of Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing NBC News article, which based its report on conversations with four Western intelligence officials and two US congressional officials

Details: All six NBC News sources indicate that, according to current intelligence data, Putin still believes he can outlast Ukraine and Europe to eventually seize all Ukrainian territory.

Advertisement:

A congressional source stated that the US sees zero indications "that Putin is interested in a real peace deal right now".

A Western intelligence source noted that Putin "thinks he’s winning" despite heavy Russian battlefield losses.

The sources agree that the Russian dictator might agree to a "ceasefire" in Ukraine, as it would provide time to rebuild his armed forces.

They are skeptical about Putin’s willingness for genuine peace but suggest that he could use "peace talks" to gauge potential concessions and attempt to re-enter the international arena.

NBC News sources also believe that Putin has no plans to withdraw Russian troops from Ukraine or reposition any forces or equipment away from western Russia.

Background:

Last week, US President Donald Trump called both Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announcing the "immediate" start of negotiations on "peace" in Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia and the US held talks in Saudi Arabia, where both sides agreed to "address irritants" from bilateral relations and continue preparing negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

They also agreed to appoint high-level teams for Ukraine-related talks.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that the US and Russia are discussing a three-phase peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and ultimately signing a final agreement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!