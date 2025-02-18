Reuters: Zelenskyy postponed Saudi Arabia visit to avoid legitimising US-Russia talks
Tuesday, 18 February 2025, 22:52
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia to avoid lending legitimacy to the meeting between US and Russian officials in Riyadh.
Source: Reuters, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda
Details: While on a visit to Türkiye, Zelenskyy stated that he had not been invited to the meeting between US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia.
Advertisement:
He also confirmed that he had postponed his trip to the kingdom, initially scheduled for Wednesday, to 10 March, saying he "did not want any coincidences".
Quote: "(Ukraine) didn’t want to appear to give anything that happened in Riyadh any legitimacy," one of the sources told Reuters.
Background:
- On Tuesday, 18 February, Russia and the US held talks in Saudi Arabia, where both sides agreed to "address irritants" from bilateral relations and continue preparing negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- They also agreed to appoint high-level teams for Ukraine-related talks.
- Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that the US and Russia are discussing a three-phase peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and ultimately signing a final agreement.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!