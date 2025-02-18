All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Reuters: Zelenskyy postponed Saudi Arabia visit to avoid legitimising US-Russia talks

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 February 2025, 22:52
Reuters: Zelenskyy postponed Saudi Arabia visit to avoid legitimising US-Russia talks
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia to avoid lending legitimacy to the meeting between US and Russian officials in Riyadh.

Source: Reuters, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: While on a visit to Türkiye, Zelenskyy stated that he had not been invited to the meeting between US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement:

He also confirmed that he had postponed his trip to the kingdom, initially scheduled for Wednesday, to 10 March, saying he "did not want any coincidences".

Quote: "(Ukraine) didn’t want to appear to give anything that happened in Riyadh any legitimacy," one of the sources told Reuters.

Background:

  • On Tuesday, 18 February, Russia and the US held talks in Saudi Arabia, where both sides agreed to "address irritants" from bilateral relations and continue preparing negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine.
  • They also agreed to appoint high-level teams for Ukraine-related talks.
  • Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that the US and Russia are discussing a three-phase peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and ultimately signing a final agreement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyywar
Advertisement:
US intelligence sees no sign of Putin's readiness for real peace in Ukraine, says NBC News
Ukrainian forces destroy rare North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun in Luhansk Oblast – video
Former Ukrainian president Poroshenko may be stripped of influence over International Investment Bank
Zelenskyy postpones visit to Saudi Arabia due to US-Russia meeting
US secretary of state suggests EU may lift sanctions against Russia if peace is reached
Ukrainian boxer Usyk to defend thesis for a law degree
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy: Neither side will win the war on the battlefield
Zelenskyy postpones visit to Saudi Arabia due to US-Russia meeting
Zelenskyy compares blocking of Ukraine's NATO accession to US withdrawal from Afghanistan
RECENT NEWS
23:45
Trump claims Russia wants to end war
22:52
Reuters: Zelenskyy postponed Saudi Arabia visit to avoid legitimising US-Russia talks
22:34
Explosions heard in Kyiv as air defence responds to Russian drones
22:13
US intelligence sees no sign of Putin's readiness for real peace in Ukraine, says NBC News
21:51
The Guardian: UK believes few tens of thousands of troops in Ukraine would be enough
21:13
Commanders replaced in three Ukrainian brigades on Kurakhove front
20:41
Ukrainian postal company Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk
20:21
Russia finds new tankers to sell oil bypassing sanctions
20:04
EU preparing at least €6 billion in military aid for Ukraine, Politico says
20:02
Ukrainian forces destroy rare North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun in Luhansk Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: