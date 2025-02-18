Reuters: Zelenskyy postponed Saudi Arabia visit to avoid legitimising US-Russia talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has postponed his visit to Saudi Arabia to avoid lending legitimacy to the meeting between US and Russian officials in Riyadh.

Source: Reuters, citing two informed sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: While on a visit to Türkiye, Zelenskyy stated that he had not been invited to the meeting between US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia.

He also confirmed that he had postponed his trip to the kingdom, initially scheduled for Wednesday, to 10 March, saying he "did not want any coincidences".

Quote: "(Ukraine) didn’t want to appear to give anything that happened in Riyadh any legitimacy," one of the sources told Reuters.

Background:

On Tuesday, 18 February, Russia and the US held talks in Saudi Arabia, where both sides agreed to "address irritants" from bilateral relations and continue preparing negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

They also agreed to appoint high-level teams for Ukraine-related talks.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that the US and Russia are discussing a three-phase peace plan for Ukraine, which includes a ceasefire, elections in Ukraine and ultimately signing a final agreement.

