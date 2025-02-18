Trump claims Russia wants to end war

At a press conference following the US-Russia talks in Riyadh on 18 February, US President Donald Trump has claimed that Russia wants to end the war.

Source: Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago

Quote: "Russia wants to do something, they want to stop the savage barbarism that’s going on there. Soldiers are being killed by the thousands on a weekly basis. And they’re not American soldiers; they are Russian soldiers and they’re Ukrainian soldiers largely, although a lot of Koreans have been killed, as you know. They came over to fight and a large portion of them have been wiped out. It’s a senseless war."

Details: Trump also claimed that the war could have been settled without territorial losses by "a half-baked negotiator" several years ago. He also said of those who were disappointed not to have been invited to sit down at the negotiating table: "They’ve had a seat for three years… You could have made a deal a long time ago."

Trump also expressed support for the idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine but reiterated that the US would not deploy its troops.

Quote: "If they want to do that, that’s great, I’m all for it… I know France has mentioned it, others have mentioned it, and the UK has mentioned it. If we have a peace deal, and I think having troops over there, from the standpoint of Europe – we won’t have to put any over there, because we’re very far away – but having troops over there would be fine, I would not object to it at all. We’re talking about this now, we have either a ceasefire or peace itself, and we’re looking to do both. I know France was willing to do that, and I thought that was a beautiful gesture."

More details: Trump also claimed that the Russians did not intend to destroy Kyiv, saying that if they had wanted to, they would have done it. He claimed that Russia is capable of wiping out Ukrainian cities 100%, including Kyiv, but right now, they are only attacking at 20%.

