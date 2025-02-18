All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump claims Russia wants to end war

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 18 February 2025, 23:45
Trump claims Russia wants to end war
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

At a press conference following the US-Russia talks in Riyadh on 18 February, US President Donald Trump has claimed that Russia wants to end the war.

Source: Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago

Quote: "Russia wants to do something, they want to stop the savage barbarism that’s going on there. Soldiers are being killed by the thousands on a weekly basis. And they’re not American soldiers; they are Russian soldiers and they’re Ukrainian soldiers largely, although a lot of Koreans have been killed, as you know. They came over to fight and a large portion of them have been wiped out. It’s a senseless war."

Advertisement:

Details: Trump also claimed that the war could have been settled without territorial losses by "a half-baked negotiator" several years ago. He also said of those who were disappointed not to have been invited to sit down at the negotiating table: "They’ve had a seat for three years… You could have made a deal a long time ago."

Trump also expressed support for the idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine but reiterated that the US would not deploy its troops.

Quote: "If they want to do that, that’s great, I’m all for it… I know France has mentioned it, others have mentioned it, and the UK has mentioned it. If we have a peace deal, and I think having troops over there, from the standpoint of Europe – we won’t have to put any over there, because we’re very far away – but having troops over there would be fine, I would not object to it at all. We’re talking about this now, we have either a ceasefire or peace itself, and we’re looking to do both. I know France was willing to do that, and I thought that was a beautiful gesture."

More details: Trump also claimed that the Russians did not intend to destroy Kyiv, saying that if they had wanted to, they would have done it. He claimed that Russia is capable of wiping out Ukrainian cities 100%, including Kyiv, but right now, they are only attacking at 20%.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSA
Advertisement:
US intelligence sees no sign of Putin's readiness for real peace in Ukraine, says NBC News
Ukrainian forces destroy rare North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun in Luhansk Oblast – video
Former Ukrainian president Poroshenko may be stripped of influence over International Investment Bank
Zelenskyy postpones visit to Saudi Arabia due to US-Russia meeting
US secretary of state suggests EU may lift sanctions against Russia if peace is reached
Ukrainian boxer Usyk to defend thesis for a law degree
All News
Trump
Russia-US talks lasted 4.5 hours: sides to prepare Trump-Putin meeting
France worried about possible alliance between Trump and Putin, media reports
Italian PM Meloni calls Paris summit "anti-Trump"
RECENT NEWS
23:45
Trump claims Russia wants to end war
22:52
Reuters: Zelenskyy postponed Saudi Arabia visit to avoid legitimising US-Russia talks
22:34
Explosions heard in Kyiv as air defence responds to Russian drones
22:13
US intelligence sees no sign of Putin's readiness for real peace in Ukraine, says NBC News
21:51
The Guardian: UK believes few tens of thousands of troops in Ukraine would be enough
21:13
Commanders replaced in three Ukrainian brigades on Kurakhove front
20:41
Ukrainian postal company Nova Poshta closes last branch in Pokrovsk
20:21
Russia finds new tankers to sell oil bypassing sanctions
20:04
EU preparing at least €6 billion in military aid for Ukraine, Politico says
20:02
Ukrainian forces destroy rare North Korean Koksan self-propelled gun in Luhansk Oblast – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: