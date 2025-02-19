All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 00:38
Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has claimed the United States has provided approximately US$350 billion in aid to Ukraine, but complained that "the lack of accountability" for the use of these funds is a cause for concern. He also criticised European countries for not contributing enough financially to support Kyiv.

Source: Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago

Details: Trump emphasised that the US has provided significant financial assistance to Ukraine, which he said amounts to about US$350 billion.

Advertisement:

Quote: "President Zelensky said last week that he doesn’t know where half of the money is that we gave him. We gave them, I believe, US$350 billion. But, let’s say it’s something less than that, but it's a lot. … Where is all the money that’s been given?

I've never seen an accounting of it."

Details: He said that Europe has spent significantly less on aid to Ukraine, although it is geographically closer.

Quote: "Europe has given us a very much smaller percentage than that. I think Europe has given US$100 billion, and we’ve given, let’s say, 300+ [billion dollars]. It’s more important to them than it’s for us. We have an ocean in between, and they don’t."

Background:

  • In early February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about US$76 billion of the US$177 billion in US military aid approved for Ukraine had been received.
  • In November 2024, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not received even half of the weapons officially allocated by the United States and that Europe has helped Ukraine just as much as the US. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Trumpaid for UkraineUSA
Advertisement:
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
France is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine – Macron
Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?
Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support
All News
Trump
Trump on Ukraine's absence from talks in Saudi Arabia: they had 3 years
Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support
Trump claims Russia wants to end war
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
10:10
Russian night attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, missile hits children's camp in Sumy Oblast
10:02
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
09:58
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
09:24
Norway to participate in second summit on Ukraine and European security in Paris
09:07
Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs
09:03
​​Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this
08:30
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
08:27
EU chief diplomat after talking to US Secretary of State: let's not fall into Russian traps
08:24
Russians attack Ukrainian positions with 144 guided bombs over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: