Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?

US President Donald Trump has claimed the United States has provided approximately US$350 billion in aid to Ukraine, but complained that "the lack of accountability" for the use of these funds is a cause for concern. He also criticised European countries for not contributing enough financially to support Kyiv.

Source: Trump at a press conference in Mar-a-Lago

Details: Trump emphasised that the US has provided significant financial assistance to Ukraine, which he said amounts to about US$350 billion.

Quote: "President Zelensky said last week that he doesn’t know where half of the money is that we gave him. We gave them, I believe, US$350 billion. But, let’s say it’s something less than that, but it's a lot. … Where is all the money that’s been given?

I've never seen an accounting of it."

Details: He said that Europe has spent significantly less on aid to Ukraine, although it is geographically closer.

Quote: "Europe has given us a very much smaller percentage than that. I think Europe has given US$100 billion, and we’ve given, let’s say, 300+ [billion dollars]. It’s more important to them than it’s for us. We have an ocean in between, and they don’t."

Background:

In early February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about US$76 billion of the US$177 billion in US military aid approved for Ukraine had been received.

In November 2024, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has not received even half of the weapons officially allocated by the United States and that Europe has helped Ukraine just as much as the US.

