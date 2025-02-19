Canada interested in providing post-war "security guarantees" for Ukraine

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has stated that her country is interested in helping to maintain Ukraine’s security after a possible end to the war with Russia. She has emphasised that peace must be sustainable and must not allow Russia to destabilise Europe.

Source: Joly's statement at the end of her European tour on 18 February, as reported by European Pravda with reference to The Canadian Press

Details: Joly stressed that the war in Ukraine cannot end on terms that would allow Russia to continue destabilising Europe.

She added that Canada wants to help ensure a lasting peace after Washington sent mixed signals regarding whether US troops would assist in enforcing a "peace agreement".

"We want to be part of these conversations regarding security guarantees. We want to be part of conversations linked to more Canadians being involved in protecting Ukraine." Joly said.

She also stated that Ukraine must be included in any peace talks and called on the US to ensure this.

Background:

The US ruled out NATO membership as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine, but allows for the possibility of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, excluding US forces.

Publicly, the United Kingdom and Sweden expressed their willingness or potential willingness to take such a step.

The Washington Post unofficially found out that Europe was ready to potentially send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which about a third were ready to be sent by France.

