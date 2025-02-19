Drones attack oil refinery in Russia's Samara Oblast, Russian official says – video

The Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast was attacked by drones on the night of 18-19 February. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out on the territory of the company.

Source: Governor of Samara Oblast Vyacheslav Fedorishchev on Telegram

Details: According to the governor, operational and emergency services are working at the scene of the strike. At the same time, Russian authorities do not disclose the extent of the damage and possible consequences of the attack.

Advertisement:

Безпілотники атакували нафтопереробний завод у Самарській області Росіїhttps://t.co/JnUkmy4qld pic.twitter.com/NZLhSledky — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 19, 2025

Russian Telegram channels report that locals heard at least three explosions at around 02:45 local time.

The Syzran oil refinery is one of the key companies in the oblast, producing and processing petroleum products in Samara Oblast.

Background: In March 2024, the Syzran refinery was attacked by drones. Last time, a fire at the facility took more than a day to extinguish.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!