All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians spent over 24 hours putting out fire at Syzran oil refinery attacked by Ukraine

Sunday, 17 March 2024, 08:28
Russians spent over 24 hours putting out fire at Syzran oil refinery attacked by Ukraine
Syzran oil refinery being attacked. Photo: Screenshot

Reports emerged on the morning of 17 March indicating that a fire had been extinguished at the Syzran refinery in Samara Oblast which Ukrainian forces had attacked over 24 hours earlier.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: It was reported that the fire had been completely extinguished after 07:00 on 17 March, meaning that over 24 hours had passed since the drone attack.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: