Russians spent over 24 hours putting out fire at Syzran oil refinery attacked by Ukraine
Sunday, 17 March 2024, 08:28
Reports emerged on the morning of 17 March indicating that a fire had been extinguished at the Syzran refinery in Samara Oblast which Ukrainian forces had attacked over 24 hours earlier.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti
Details: It was reported that the fire had been completely extinguished after 07:00 on 17 March, meaning that over 24 hours had passed since the drone attack.
Background:
- On 16 March, the authorities of Russia's Samara Oblast reported fires at oil refineries after drone strikes.
- Later, it turned out Ukraine's Security Service was behind the UAV attacks.
