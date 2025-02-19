Russians begin mobilisation in temporarily occupied parts of Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Russian occupation administrations in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk Oblast have officially launched mobilisation measures, trying to disguise them as "training camps".

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center (NRC)

Details: The NRC reported that Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People's Republic (the occupied part of Donetsk Oblast), has signed an order to prepare the local population for service in the Russian army. The document is based on Russian regulations regarding reservist training. However, reservists are not mentioned in the text itself. This indicates a Russian attempt to conceal actual mobilisation under the guise of routine military exercises.

Local military enlistment offices and military commandants, which oversee the forced mobilisation process, are involved in organising the draft.

"The most important thing is that the order clearly states that the targeted conscription and distribution of those mobilised to the Russian army is carried out, which completely refutes the myth of voluntary participation in these 'training camps'," the NRC reported.

The NRC also stated that the Russians plan to begin the so-called draft in March-April 2025. This would allow them to disguise the mobilisation as part of Russia’s annual recruitment campaign.

Background: Earlier, Ukraine's National Resistance Center reported that Russia was preparing to intensify forced mobilisation in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in the spring of 2025 to compensate for the significant losses at the line of contact.

