Russian night attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, missile hits children's camp in Sumy Oblast

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:10
Russian night attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, missile hits children's camp in Sumy Oblast
Damaged car in Kyiv Oblast. Photo: National Police

On the night of 18-19 February, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, damaging residential buildings and infrastructure in Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

Source: Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, Ukraine’s National Police, local media outlet Kordon.Media

Details: Ihor Taburets, the head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, has reported that Ukraine’s defence forces shot down seven Russian drones over the region at night.

Quote: "In Uman district, wreckage of Shahed drones damaged a power line, windows and roofs in eight houses and five outbuildings."

Taburets reported that doctors had examined three people with acute stress reactions, but they refused hospitalisation.

Kordon.Media reports that the Russians hit a children's recreation camp on the outskirts of Sumy with missiles. The explosions were heard around 22:00. 

The news outlet said one of the buildings had been severely damaged: windows and doors had been blown out and the roof had collapsed. The Air Force reported that the Russians had attacked Sumy with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

In Kyiv Oblast, the air-raid warning was in effect for almost 8 hours. Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported that air defence forces were operating in the region and shot down several Russian targets.

A house was damaged in the Vyshgorod district. In the Fastiv district, UAV wreckage hit two cars.

Previously:

  • On 18 February, three adults and a child were injured in a drone attack in Odesa Oblast, damaging civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and cars.
  • Since the evening of 18 February, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 167 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of decoy drones. 106 drones were destroyed, while 56 more disappeared from radar.

Russo-Ukrainian wardronesattack
