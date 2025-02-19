Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
The Russians have launched a large-scale attack on the city of Odesa and its surrounding area with attack drones, resulting in injuries to three adults and a child and damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and cars.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the attack, including a children's outpatient clinic, kindergarten, glazing in high-rise buildings and cars. Four people were injured, including one child. All have been hospitalised in a moderate condition."
Details: Kiper said emergency power outages are in effect in parts of Odesa Oblast due to the Russian attack. Critical infrastructure is operating on power generators.
Some consumers in the Kyivskyi district of Odesa have been left without heating. The city has opened invincibility centres for residents. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].
Background: The Russians launched a large-scale strike on the city of Odesa on the evening of 18 February. A significant part of the city was left without electricity, water and heating and social infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.
