All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 February 2025, 08:30
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
A damaged house. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

The Russians have launched a large-scale attack on the city of Odesa and its surrounding area with attack drones, resulting in injuries to three adults and a child and damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and cars.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the attack, including a children's outpatient clinic, kindergarten, glazing in high-rise buildings and cars. Four people were injured, including one child. All have been hospitalised in a moderate condition."

Advertisement:
 
A damaged house.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Details: Kiper said emergency power outages are in effect in parts of Odesa Oblast due to the Russian attack. Critical infrastructure is operating on power generators.

 
A fire caused by the Russian attack.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Some consumers in the Kyivskyi district of Odesa have been left without heating. The city has opened invincibility centres for residents. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

 
Damaged infrastructure.
Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Background: The Russians launched a large-scale strike on the city of Odesa on the evening of 18 February. A significant part of the city was left without electricity, water and heating and social infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Odesa Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
France is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine – Macron
Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?
Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support
All News
Odesa Oblast
Russians launch large-scale drone attack on Izmail district of Odesa Oblast, wounding woman
Russians attack Odesa Oblast with missile, killing man – photos
Odesa Philharmonic concert hall damaged in Russian attack – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
10:10
Russian night attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, missile hits children's camp in Sumy Oblast
10:02
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
09:58
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
09:24
Norway to participate in second summit on Ukraine and European security in Paris
09:07
Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs
09:03
​​Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this
08:30
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
08:27
EU chief diplomat after talking to US Secretary of State: let's not fall into Russian traps
08:24
Russians attack Ukrainian positions with 144 guided bombs over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: