Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged

The Russians have launched a large-scale attack on the city of Odesa and its surrounding area with attack drones, resulting in injuries to three adults and a child and damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and cars.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the attack, including a children's outpatient clinic, kindergarten, glazing in high-rise buildings and cars. Four people were injured, including one child. All have been hospitalised in a moderate condition."

Advertisement:

A damaged house. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Details: Kiper said emergency power outages are in effect in parts of Odesa Oblast due to the Russian attack. Critical infrastructure is operating on power generators.

A fire caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Some consumers in the Kyivskyi district of Odesa have been left without heating. The city has opened invincibility centres for residents. [Invincibility centres are heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Damaged infrastructure. Photo: Oleh Kiper on Telegram

Background: The Russians launched a large-scale strike on the city of Odesa on the evening of 18 February. A significant part of the city was left without electricity, water and heating and social infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!