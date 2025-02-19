All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 19 February 2025, 09:07
Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 167 Shahed UAVs as well as decoy drones of various types since the evening of 18 February. A total of 106 drones have been destroyed, while another 56 failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force Facebook

Quote: "As of 9:30, 106 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

In addition, 56 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian strikes had caused damage in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, while the ballistic missiles were fired from Russia's Voronezh Oblast towards Sumy Oblast.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukraine's Air Forcedronesmissile strike
Advertisement:
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
France is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine – Macron
Trump: US has given Ukraine US$350 billion in aid, but where is this money?
Trump says situation in Ukraine requires elections as Zelenskyy allegedly has only 4% support
All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Russia attacks Ukraine with 176 drones: 103 downed, 67 go off radar
Ukrainian Air Force video showcases Patriot unit tasked with intercepting Russian ballistic missiles over Kyiv
Russia attacks Ukraine with 147 UAVs, 142 of which fail to reach their targets
RECENT NEWS
10:29
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
10:10
Russian night attack: power line damaged in Cherkasy Oblast, missile hits children's camp in Sumy Oblast
10:02
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
09:58
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
09:24
Norway to participate in second summit on Ukraine and European security in Paris
09:07
Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs
09:03
​​Trump on withdrawal of US troops from Europe: no one asked me to do this
08:30
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
08:27
EU chief diplomat after talking to US Secretary of State: let's not fall into Russian traps
08:24
Russians attack Ukrainian positions with 144 guided bombs over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: