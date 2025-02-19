Russians attack Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles: air defence downs 106 UAVs

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 167 Shahed UAVs as well as decoy drones of various types since the evening of 18 February. A total of 106 drones have been destroyed, while another 56 failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force Facebook

Quote: "As of 9:30, 106 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Advertisement:

In addition, 56 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian strikes had caused damage in Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Cherkasy and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, while the ballistic missiles were fired from Russia's Voronezh Oblast towards Sumy Oblast.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!