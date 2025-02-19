All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 19 February 2025, 10:29
Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that about 1,000 North Korean soldiers are being trained on new military equipment in Russia, which increases their combat effectiveness. He has stated that those soldiers are rapidly mastering modern tactics and strategies, including working with drones.

Source: Skibitskyi for The Chosun, a South Korean media outlet

Details: Skibitskyi said that the DPRK soldiers were mastering modern tactics and strategies in just a few months, which significantly increased their combat effectiveness.

Advertisement:

Quote: "North Korean soldiers are fast learners, adapting to modern combat tactics and strategies in just a few months. Their combat effectiveness has improved dramatically – not only with conventional weapons like tanks but also with advanced systems such as drones."

Previously:

  • Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said in an interview with The Chosun that North Korean troops' participation in the war against Ukraine will have long-term consequences for the security system in the Asia-Pacific region, and North Korea is modernising its technologies and gaining combat experience.
  • Budanov also said that the North Korean group in the war against Ukraine lost about 4,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded. But despite the significant losses, North Korean forces continue to actively participate in joint operations with Russian troops.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday, 7 February, that Russian forces have once again deployed North Korean troops to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with new assaults reported in the area. Zelenskyy said hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers were killed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

North KoreaDefence Intelligence of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating
Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief on running for election: "Our task for now is to survive and preserve the state"
57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – KIIS poll released after Trump's statement
Trump's special envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – video
Macron: Trump can "resume useful dialogue" with Putin
Russian drone attack on Odesa: 4 people injured, infrastructure, outpatient clinic and kindergarten damaged
All News
North Korea
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief reveals how Russians improved North Korean KN-23 missiles
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy 2,000–3,000 North Korean troops to its Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian forces on North Korean troops' tactics in Kursk Oblast: They keep coming like cockroaches
RECENT NEWS
13:42
EU not holding summit on Ukraine yet, but consultations on security guarantees ongoing
13:30
EXPLAINERHow the Paris summit exposed Europe's divide, who could lead it, and what comes next
13:29
Poland says Russia's neighbours should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine
13:15
Zelenskyy denies claims of US$500 bn in aid from United States
13:00
Zelenskyy: US brings Putin out of isolation, we are ready for anything
12:57
Russians occupy Dachne and Zelenivka, advance near several villages in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
12:47
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's claim about his approval rating
12:41
Russians attack outpatient clinic in Kherson Oblast, injuring 8 medical workers
12:38
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: it will be tough for us without US support 
12:35
Ukraine's former Commander-in-Chief on running for election: "Our task for now is to survive and preserve the state"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: