Ukrainian intelligence: 1,000 North Korean soldiers are mastering new equipment in Russia

Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that about 1,000 North Korean soldiers are being trained on new military equipment in Russia, which increases their combat effectiveness. He has stated that those soldiers are rapidly mastering modern tactics and strategies, including working with drones.

Source: Skibitskyi for The Chosun, a South Korean media outlet

Details: Skibitskyi said that the DPRK soldiers were mastering modern tactics and strategies in just a few months, which significantly increased their combat effectiveness.

Quote: "North Korean soldiers are fast learners, adapting to modern combat tactics and strategies in just a few months. Their combat effectiveness has improved dramatically – not only with conventional weapons like tanks but also with advanced systems such as drones."

Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said in an interview with The Chosun that North Korean troops' participation in the war against Ukraine will have long-term consequences for the security system in the Asia-Pacific region, and North Korea is modernising its technologies and gaining combat experience.

Budanov also said that the North Korean group in the war against Ukraine lost about 4,000 military personnel killed and seriously wounded. But despite the significant losses, North Korean forces continue to actively participate in joint operations with Russian troops.

Background: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Friday, 7 February, that Russian forces have once again deployed North Korean troops to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, with new assaults reported in the area. Zelenskyy said hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers were killed.

