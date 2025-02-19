57% of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy – KIIS poll released after Trump's statement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has the trust of 57% of Ukrainians, with 37% distrusting him, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology has reported.

Source: KIIS poll, conducted on 4-9 February, released after US President Donald Trump's statement about Zelenskyy's allegedly low support rating

Quote: "As of the first half of February 2025, 57% of Ukrainians trust President V. Zelenskyy, 37% do not trust him. The balance of trust-distrust is +20%."

Details: The KIIS stressed that the trust indicators have slightly improved compared to the last survey conducted in December 2024, when Zelenskyy had 52% of trust, 39% of distrust, and a trust-distrust balance of +13%.

The percentage of trust in Zelenskyy. Infographic: KIIS

It is noted that the situation in all regions of Ukraine is quite similar and the balance of trust and distrust is positive.

Trust in Zelenskyy in the regional dimension. Infographic: KIIS

The KIIS explained that it released the results of this poll against the backdrop of discussions about peace talks, the "legitimacy" of the Ukrainian president and the need for elections.

Quote from Anton Hrushetskyi, executive director of KIIS: "If some international partners and allies are worried about the legitimacy of the President in the context of possible peace negotiations and consider it appropriate to insist on elections, then from the point of view of Ukrainian citizens themselves, there are no problems with this, the current President and the authorities are quite legitimate to conduct complex negotiations, and elections should be held after the war ends and at least Ukraine receives reliable security guarantees."

Details: In a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, Hrushetskyi explained that the poll data on the trust in the president were planned to be released a little later but were made public now, after the news about Russian-American talks in Saudi Arabia.

Quote: "Honestly, we were going to release it a little later. We are currently conducting another poll with results for early March. There is also trust in Zelenskyy (by the way, the indicators are now about the same as in the publication). The decision to publish it came to me spontaneously yesterday at 17:00, after the first reports from Saudi Arabia. But before this nonsense about 4%."

The public opinion poll was conducted on 4-9 February. A random sample of mobile phone numbers was used to interview 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over who live in the Ukraine-controlled territory.

The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian government (although some respondents were internally displaced persons who had moved from the occupied territories), and the survey did not include citizens who had moved abroad after 24 February 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

Sociologists point out that in times of war, in addition to the above formal error, a certain systematic deviation is added, but in general, they believe that the results obtained still retain high representativeness and allow for a fairly reliable analysis of public sentiment.

