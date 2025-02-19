All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief: it will be tough for us without US support 

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 19 February 2025, 12:38
Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, believes that cooperation between the United States and Ukraine is bilateral and mutually beneficial, and it is important to maintain US support.

Source: Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with the Polish media outlet Defence24

Quote from Kyryko Budanov: "Let's be honest: without the United States, things will be pretty tough for us. And we must do all possible to maintain their support for Ukraine. As the well-known proverb goes, 'one man in the field is no warrior.' This is my response in regards to the United States of America. On top of that, this cooperation is undoubtedly bilateral and mutually beneficial. Europe's global security cannot be conceived without Ukraine. And our valiant army, now the greatest in Europe, has been strengthened by the largest war since the Second World War."

Details: Budanov also noted that Ukraine hopes to further develop and deepen close cooperation with Poland.

Quote from Kyrylo Budanov: "Russia has always tried and will continue to try to drive a wedge in our relations, but we hope for the wisdom of our peoples and governments."

Background: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it would be extremely difficult for Ukraine to survive without US military support, both now and after the war.

