Poland says Russia's neighbours should not send peacekeepers to Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 19 February 2025, 13:29
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. Photo: Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz on Facebook

Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz believes that countries bordering Russia should not join a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Source: Kosiniak-Kamysz’s statement on Polsat News, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "No country bordering Russia should be involved in such a stabilisation mission, as it could easily lead to provocations."

Details: Kosiniak-Kamysz maintains that sending soldiers to Ukraine is potentially dangerous for these countries due to the likelihood of provocations.

He stated that today "there is no coalition of countries that plans to send troops to Ukraine".

"Poland will not send troops to Ukraine. I want to be really clear on this. We have other tasks," the Polish minister asserted.

He stated that their mission is to serve as a "logistics hub for Ukraine, and possibly in the future as an infrastructure hub, if peacekeeping in the country is ensured."

Background:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favour of sending European troops to Ukraine but stressed that this could only happen on a very limited scale and far from the conflict zones.
  • Meanwhile, The Times reported that the UK is considering sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to carry out an air patrol mission.
  • The UK thinks that such a move could help avoid the deployment of large numbers of troops on Ukrainian territory.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that it would be unacceptable for Russia to deploy troops from NATO member states on the territory of Ukraine after an agreement on the settlement of the war is reached.

PolandRusso-Ukrainian warpeace keepers
