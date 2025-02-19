All Sections
France is not preparing to send ground troops to Ukraine – Macron

Ivan Diakonov , Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 19 February 2025, 03:00
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Paris is currently not preparing to send its ground troops to Ukraine. However, he has noted that France is considering the possibility of deploying military experts or a limited contingent outside the line of contact as a show of solidarity.

Source: French newspaper Le Figaro

Details: Macron emphasised that "France is not preparing to send combat ground forces to the line of contact [in Ukraine] as of now."

"Among all the options to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, there is a possibility of sending experts or even troops in limited numbers outside any conflict zone to support Ukrainians and demonstrate solidarity," he added.

Macron also stated that his country supports the rearmament of Ukraine’s Armed Forces as part of a long-term security strategy.

Among other measures, he mentioned the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, noting that this issue is being actively discussed with the United Kingdom.

Macron also referred to a potential "decision within talks to conduct a UN-mandated peacekeeping operation along the line of contact".

Background:

  • Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is sceptical about the idea of deploying European troops to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. She described sending troops as the "most complex and least effective" way to ensure peace in Ukraine.
  • Earlier, The Washington Post unofficially found out that Europe was ready to potentially send up to 30,000 troops to Ukraine, of which about a third were ready to be sent by France.
  • After an emergency meeting of European leaders in Paris on 17 February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz once again opposed discussions of the deployment of German troops to Ukraine as part of a potential "peaceful settlement".

peace keepersFranceRusso-Ukrainian war
