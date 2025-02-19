We must convince US that Ukraine cannot lose war, Finnish president says

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that Europe's most important task now is to convince the United States that Ukraine cannot lose the war unleashed by Russia.

Source: Stubb at a press conference in the Finnish city of Kainuu, as reported by European Pravda, citing Yle, a Finnish public service media company

Details: Stubb emphasised that the key now is to take action, adding that a common vision of Europe's approach is beginning to emerge.

Advertisement:

The Finnish president provided an update on the outcomes of a meeting of European leaders held today. Stubb and Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo attended the gathering via video link.

According to Stubb, an agreement has been made for French President Emmanuel Macron to provide a summary and outline of the principles of action soon. Stubb also noted that Macron will continue discussions with US President Donald Trump.

Stubb added that interactions with other BRICS countries, such as Brazil, India and China, will continue.

"We also agreed that the leaders of European institutions will announce how European defence will be strengthened in the coming days," Stubb said.

He added that the most significant danger at the moment is that both the US and Russia are negotiating without Ukraine and the European Union.

He emphasised the vital need to provide Ukraine with the necessary support and exert sufficient pressure on Russia.

According to Stubb, Ukraine's future is a matter of fate not only for Ukraine, European security, and the international system but also for the United States's position as a great power.

"We must convince the United States that Ukraine cannot lose this war," the Finnish president said.

Background:

On 17 February, an emergency summit of European countries was held in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron initiated the meeting after Keith Kellogg stated that the United States did not view Europe as part of the negotiating table to end the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Following the summit, Macron reported that the countries agreed to work on supporting Ukraine and investing in defence.

On 19 February, a second such meeting took place.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!