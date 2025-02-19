Czech president responds to Trump's remark about Zelenskyy being dictator: extreme cynicism
Wednesday, 19 February 2025, 22:07
Czech President Petr Pavel has stated that it takes extreme cynicism to call the leader of a country like Ukraine a dictator.
Source: Pavel on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: Pavel recalled that Ukraine endures daily Russian attacks and that one-fifth of its territory is occupied by Russian forces.
Advertisement:
Quote: "What value would elections have in a country that has been resisting aggression from a neighbouring nuclear power for three years? How can elections be organised when one-fifth of the territory is under occupation and the entire country is under daily shelling?
Calling the president of such a country a dictator takes extreme cynicism."
Background:
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Zelenskyy’s approval rating among Ukrainians was only 4%.
- The Ukrainian president stated that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
- Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
- Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has dismissed Trump’s statements as deeply unfounded.
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply rejected Trump’s remark calling Zelenskyy a "dictator".
- Finnish President Alexander Stubbs has also expressed his support for the Ukrainian president.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!