Scholz calls Trump's remarks about Zelenskyy wrong and dangerous, Spiegel says

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 19 February 2025, 20:40
Stock photo: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply rejected a remark by US President Donald Trump calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a "dictator".

Source: Scholz in a comment to Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Scholz stressed that "it is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelenskyy's democratic legitimacy".

"The truth is: Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the elected head of state of Ukraine. The fact that proper elections cannot be held in the middle of a war is in line with the provisions of the Ukrainian constitution and electoral laws. Nobody should claim otherwise," he added.

The German chancellor noted that it was Russia, under the leadership of Vladimir Putin, that started the war in Ukraine: "Ukraine has been defending itself against a ruthless Russian war of aggression for almost three years. Day after day".

Background:

  • Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on remarks by US President Donald Trump, who claimed that Zelenskyy’s approval rating among Ukrainians was only 4%.
  • The Ukrainian president stated that Trump had fallen victim to Russian disinformation.
  • Following this, Trump called Zelenskyy a dictator and said that he must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.
  • Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has also dismissed Trump’s statements as deeply unfounded.

