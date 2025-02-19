Air defence responds to Russian drones in Kyiv, debris falls in one district

Russian forces launched strike drones on Ukraine on the evening of 19 February. Air defence forces are responding to Russian drones in Kyiv.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "It is loud in the capital. Air defence is responding to the enemy drones. Stay in shelters!"

Update: Later, Kyiv City Military Administration reported that a downed Russian drone had crashed in the Holosiivskyi district.

Emergency services are working at the UAV crash site. No casualties or damage have been reported.

Quote from Tkachenko: "The air-raid warning is in effect, and there are still airborne targets in the sky and air defence is responding to them. In some areas, sounds of gunfire and explosions may be heard. I urge Kyiv residents to stay in shelters until the threat is eliminated and the all-clear is given."

Details: As of 23:39, Klitschko reported that more Russian UAVs were heading towards Kyiv approaching from the city of Brovary east of the capital. Air defence is responding in Kyiv again.

