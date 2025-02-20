Russians attack 12 communities in Sumy Oblast

The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 102 attacks on 12 hromadas in Sumy Oblast over the past day. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 130 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Mykolaivka, Khotin, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman and Shalyhyne were targeted."

Details: The Russians used artillery, mortars, FPV drones and dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs to attack the Velyka Pysarivka hromada (36 explosions).

VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs, FPV drone attacks, mortar fire and guided bombs launches were recorded in the Krasnopillia hromada (26 explosions).

In the Esman hromada, the Russians used six air-dropped explosives and attacked with FPV drones (6 explosions).

The Yunakivka hromada suffered attacks with guided bombs, FPV drones and shelling (25 explosions).

The Nova Sloboda hromada was attacked with an FPV drone (one explosion).

A guided bomb was launched to attack the Mykolaivka hromada (one explosion).

The Khotin hromada was attacked with guided bombs, FPV drones and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (four explosions).

The Russians dropped VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs in the Putyvl hromada (four explosions).

The Bilopillia hromada was targeted with VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (11 explosions).

The Shalyhyne hromada was attacked with FPV drones and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (seven explosions).

An FPV drone attack and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs were recorded in Hlukhiv hromada (three explosions).

Guided bomb launches were recorded in the Myropillia hromada (two explosions).

