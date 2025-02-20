All Sections
"Ukraine's future cannot be decided without them": France reveals what Macron will discuss with Trump

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 20 February 2025, 11:51

Benjamin Haddad, French Minister Delegate for European Affairs, has confirmed that President Emmanuel Macron will travel to the United States next week.

Source: French newspaper Le Figaro, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Haddad confirmed US President Donald Trump’s statement that he will meet with his French counterpart "very soon, possibly on Monday."

Quote from Haddad: "He [Macron – ed.] is coming to speak on behalf of Europeans and to say that Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without them."

Details: Haddad believes that Europe has several advantages to leverage in negotiations, starting with its support for Ukraine, which he claims is "greater than that of the United States".

Commenting on Trump's remark that Zelenskyy is a "dictator", Haddad emphasised that "the only dictator in this war is Putin, and Zelenskyy is a hero".

Background:

  • On 19 February, US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz announced Macron's visit to the US next week.
  • On 17 February, the UK Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet with US President Donald Trump next week during his visit to Washington.

MacronTrumpUSA
