Ukraine's foreign minister reveals signals he conveyed to Trump's special envoy Kellogg at meeting in Kyiv – photos

Mariya YemetsThursday, 20 February 2025, 16:04
Andrii Sybiha and Keith Kellogg. Photo: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has shared details from his meeting with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, who is currently on a visit to Kyiv.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that he and Kellogg had discussed "ways toward a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

"I affirmed Ukraine's willingness to achieve peace through strength and our vision for the necessary steps. I also reiterated that the security of Ukraine and the transatlantic is indivisible," Sybiha tweeted.

Background: 

Andrii SybihaUSARusso-Ukrainian war
