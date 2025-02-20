Ukraine's foreign minister reveals signals he conveyed to Trump's special envoy Kellogg at meeting in Kyiv – photos

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has shared details from his meeting with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia, who is currently on a visit to Kyiv.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted that he and Kellogg had discussed "ways toward a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

"I affirmed Ukraine's willingness to achieve peace through strength and our vision for the necessary steps. I also reiterated that the security of Ukraine and the transatlantic is indivisible," Sybiha tweeted.

I met with @SPE_Kellogg to discuss ways toward a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace. I affirmed Ukraine's willingness to achieve peace through strength and our vision for the necessary steps. I also reiterated that the security of Ukraine and the transatlantic is indivisible. pic.twitter.com/UFngG883KQ — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) February 20, 2025

Background:

On 20 February, Kellogg arrived in Kyiv for the first time since taking up his post as US special envoy on Ukraine and Russia.

Before that, on 18 February, US and Russian delegations held talks in Saudi Arabia. French President Emmanuel Macron convened two emergency meetings of European countries to discuss European security and further support for Ukraine.

