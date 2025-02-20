US vice president: We're on the cusp of peace in Europe

US Vice President JD Vance has praised President Donald Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine, stating that peace in Europe is just one step away.

Source: Vance at the CPAC conservative conference in Washington on 20 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vance called Trump an "effective negotiator" and defended his decision to hold talks with the Russians.

Quote: "They say: 'Why are you talking to Russia?' Well, how are you going to end the war unless you talking to Russia? You’ve got to talk to everybody involved in the fighting if you actually want to bring the conflict to a close. And I know the president does."

Details: The US vice president added that Trump seeks to bring "lasting peace" to Europe rather than simply "stop it now and have the war to restart a month from now".

Quote: "The president is absolutely right. Peace is in the interests of Russia, Ukraine and Europe, but most importantly, peace is in the interests of the American people. And he will fight for the remainder of his administration.

I really believe we’re on the cusp of peace in Europe for the first time in three years. Because we have the leadership from the Oval Office and we haven’t had it in four years in this country."

Background:

On 18 February, senior officials from Russia and the US met in Saudi Arabia, where they agreed to "remove irritants" from bilateral relations and continue preparations for negotiations on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

In particular, they agreed to appoint high-level working groups for negotiations on Ukraine.

On 20 February, Trump stated that Russia "has the cards" in potential peace negotiations to end the war, as it has "taken a lot of territory".

