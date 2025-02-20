All Sections
Man killed in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 20 February 2025, 21:47
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops launched an attack on the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the evening of 20 February, resulting in the death of a man.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of the Russian attack, a 53-year-old man was killed. The enemy strike hit frontline Huliaipole at around 18:00. The blast wave and debris partially destroyed houses." 

Background: Russian forces attacked the village of Kamianske in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 19 February, injuring a 54-year-old man.

