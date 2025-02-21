All Sections
Zelenskyy: Every US$2 invested in Ukraine's long-range weapons inflicts US$10 in damage on Russia

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 21 February 2025, 00:05
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Ukrainian President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on 20 February that every two dollars invested in Ukraine's long-range weapons leads to nearly ten dollars in losses for Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy in an address on 20 February

Quote: "I held a Staff meeting, where I received briefings from the military on our positions at the front, the situation with supplies – contracts, weapons packages. The work continues and I am grateful to every one of our partners who understands the need for strong positions – both on the front line to protect our people and in diplomacy, where both strength and truth matter. There were reports on deep-strike operations against Russian military facilities and infrastructure supporting the war.

For every two dollars invested in our long-range capabilities, we already ensure almost ten dollars in Russian losses. This is the dynamic we need – Russia must feel the cost of war to truly want peace."

Details: Zelenskyy also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of Macron's visit to the United States. The leaders discussed their perspectives on security guarantees.

In addition, the Ukrainian president had conversations with the prime ministers of Denmark, Norway and Canada and the presidents of Finland and South Africa.

Zelenskyy also expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian people for their sense of unity, calling it "as important now as it was in 2022".

