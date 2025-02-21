Plastic recycling plant ablaze in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video

A large-scale fire has broken out at a plastic recycling plant in Russia's Kaluga Oblast.

Source: SHOT, a Russian Telegram-based news outlet; Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry

Details: Social media reports suggest that an enormous fire erupted around two hours ago near the village of Okorokovo in the Zhukov district of Russia's Kaluga Oblast.

Quote: "A plastic recycling plant is on fire. The blaze and smoke column are visible several kilometres away from the city of Obninsk. The exact cause of the incident is still unknown. Emergency services are working at the scene."

Details: The Russian Emergencies Ministry noted that a warehouse containing secondary raw materials is on fire in the Zhukov district over an area of 1,000 sq. m.

