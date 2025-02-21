Macron: Europe needs "large-scale defence plan"

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Europeans to make strategic decisions regarding Europe’s defence in the coming weeks and to introduce joint European financing to boost procurement and production.

Quote from Macron: "This strategic awakening must lead us to a decision on a large-scale defence plan and significant investments in Europe. And these strategic decisions must be made in the coming weeks."

Details: Meanwhile, Macron also reiterated his support for the idea of joint European financing to "buy and produce more".

Macron believes while it would be very difficult for Europe to have a unified army, it is possible to develop shared defence capabilities. Otherwise, the continent will fail to enhance its autonomy from the United States.

France, for its part, must also increase the share of its budget allocated to defence.

Quote from Macron: "All countries on the front line [such as Poland] are spending 4 or 5% of their gross domestic product, whereas we are at just 2%. These were the levels we had in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s during the Cold War. Then the Berlin Wall fell and we invested far less. That era is over."

Details: Macron did not rule out introducing special savings schemes to finance specific defence programmes.

Quote from Macron: "We are entering a time when each of us must ask ourselves what we can do for the French nation and the Republic. In this sense, such a savings scheme would be a very good idea."

Details: However, Macron ruled out the reintroduction of compulsory military service.

Quote from Macron: "Military service is currently suspended. We have a professional army and today our priority is the security of French territory and our allies. Reinstating such a service overnight would be an enormous burden."

Background: Benjamin Haddad, French Minister Delegate for European Affairs, previously stated that Macron would speak on behalf of Europeans during his visit to the United States, making it clear that Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without them.

