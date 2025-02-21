Almost 140 explosions occurred in Sumy Oblast over past day, damage reported

The aftermath of the Russian attacks. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have conducted 73 attacks on the border areas of Sumy Oblast over the past day, causing damage.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "A total of 139 explosions were recorded. The hromadas of Sumy, Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Putyvl, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne and Seredyna-Buda were targeted." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territory – ed.]

Details: The Sumy hromada was attacked by a UAV. Houses were damaged in the attack.

Mortar fire, FPV drone attacks and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs were recorded in the Krasnopillia hromada (38 explosions).

The Velyka Pysarivka hromada suffered from mortar and artillery fire, FPV drone attacks, unguided rocket strikes and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (36 explosions).

An FPV drone attack, artillery and mortar fire and guided bomb strikes were recorded in the Yunakivka hromada (23 explosions).

The Russians used six air-dropped mines to attack the Esman hromada.

The Hlukhiv and Putyvl hromadas experienced attacks by VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs (two explosions).

The Shalyhyne and Nova Sloboda hromadas were attacked by FPV drones (five explosions).

The Seredyna-Buda hromada also came under FPV drone strikes and attacks by VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades dropped from UAVs (six explosions).

In the Khotin hromada, the Russians used artillery, mortars, FPV drones and launched a guided bomb (nine explosions).

The Bilopillia hromada was attacked by UAVs and VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from UAVs (five explosions).

