Zelenskyy briefs Macron and Finnish president on his talks with Trump's special envoy Kellogg

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held telephone conversations with his counterparts from Finland and France, Alexander Stubb and Emmanuel Macron.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy briefed Stubb and Macron on his talks with Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia.

The Ukrainian president noted that during the conversation with Stubb, they also discussed security guarantees, the supply of weapons and ammunition and investments in Ukraine's defence industry.

"I also told him about today’s meeting with General Kellogg. Ukraine, the US and Europe must act together – and sit at the negotiating table together. A joint plan and coordinated steps are the foundation of the just and lasting peace we all need – and that we will achieve," the Ukrainian president stressed.

In addition, Zelenskyy added that he and Macron "thoroughly discussed our views on security guarantees – a just and lasting peace is our shared goal, and we are working toward it together".

Background:

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that his meeting with Kellogg concerned the frontline situation and security guarantees for Ukraine.

On 19 February, Kellogg arrived in Kyiv for the first time since taking up the post as Trump's special envoy on Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that during his meeting with Kellogg, he outlined Kyiv's vision of achieving peace through strength and emphasised the indivisibility of Ukraine's security and transatlantic security.

