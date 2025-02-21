Russia attacks Ukraine with 160 drones: 87 downed, 70 of which fail to reach their target

Russia launched 160 Shahed UAVs and various types of decoy drones and two Iskander-M/KN-23 missiles on the night of 20-21 February.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:00, 87 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. "

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that the Russians had attacked Ukraine not only with drones but also with Iskander missiles launched from temporarily occupied Crimea towards the city of Odesa.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Shatalovo.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack. As a result of the combat efforts, 87 UAVs were downed, while another 70 failed to reach their targets and disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects).

"The enemy's strikes caused damage in Odesa, Kyiv, Poltava and Kharkiv oblasts," Ukraine’s Air Force concluded.

