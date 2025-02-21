Macron says peace must be reached first before deploying foreign troops in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that a decision regarding the possible deployment of troops to Ukraine will not be made immediately and that peace must first be established.

Source: French newspaper Le Figaro with reference to Macron, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Macron insisted that he does not intend to send troops to Ukraine "tomorrow", but only after peace is achieved to "guarantee" it.

Advertisement:

"No, I have not decided to send troops to Ukraine tomorrow. What we are considering is sending forces to guarantee peace once it has been negotiated," he said during an online conversation with users on his social media.

Macron further explained that European leaders are currently discussing the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine to prevent a future Russian attack.

Background:

French President Emmanuel Macron has previously spoken in favour of sending European troops to Ukraine but stressed that this could only happen on a very limited scale and far from the conflict zones.

Meanwhile, The Times reported that the UK is considering sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to carry out air patrol missions.

The UK thinks that such a move could help avoid the deployment of large numbers of troops on Ukrainian territory.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that it would be unacceptable to Russia to see troops from NATO member states deployed on the territory of Ukraine after an agreement on the settlement of the war is reached.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!