Bill on full withdrawal from UN introduced in US Congress

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 21 February 2025, 10:17
US Congress. Photo: Getty Images

A draft law has been introduced in the US Congress proposing the withdrawal of the United States from the UN.

Source: Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Republican Senator Mike Lee from Utah has introduced a bill to completely withdraw the United States from the UN in 2025, providing for the country's withdrawal from the UN and all related agencies and the termination of funding for their activities. 

It is also known that Republican Chip Roy from Texas wants to introduce such a bill in the House of Representatives.

"The United Nations has devolved into a platform for tyrants and a venue to attack America and her allies. We should stop paying for it. As President Trump revolutionises our foreign policy by putting America first, we should withdraw from this sham organisation and prioritise real alliances that keep our country safe and prosperous," Lee said. 

Chip Roy argues that the UN does nothing. 

"Despite all of the money and the attention, this corrupt globalist organisation has, for decades, failed to prevent wars, genocides, human rights violations and even pandemics," he said, specifically recalling the scandal with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), some of whose employees may have been involved in the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October 2023. 

About a dozen other Republicans have expressed support for the draft law.

Background: In early February, Trump withdrew the United States from the UN Human Rights Council for the second time.

