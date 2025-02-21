NYT: US secretary of state calls Europeans to reassure them after US talks with Russians

The New York Times has reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been privately trying to reassure European countries concerned about the US side's direct contact with Russia during the recent meeting in Riyadh.

Source: European Pravda, citing The New York Times (NYT)

Details: The newspaper has reported on the results of a phone conversation between the US secretary of state and officials from the UK, France, Germany and Italy based on information in its possession.

The NYT reported that Rubio had tried to reassure Europe that the talks in Saudi Arabia were not a drastic shift from US policy, as many had feared.

Speaking to European officials, the secretary of state pointed out that the meeting was more of a first step in the process, a test to see if the Kremlin was serious about reaching a deal.

Rubio told the Europeans that the Trump administration does not plan to impose the terms of any bilateral agreements with Russia on Ukraine and Europe.

He also stated that the US administration would not lift US sanctions against Russia without a noticeable change in Moscow's behaviour, although he did not rule out a limited easing of some measures if the Russians begin to take the steps the administration is seeking.

Rubio acknowledged that the Trump administration has gained a clear understanding that Russia may try to use the talks to sow division in the West or to reduce its own isolation in the international arena.

The newspaper notes that Rubio's message to European officials after the meeting in Riyadh was more subtle and conciliatory than the public statements made by some members of Trump's team.

Part of the call was devoted to explaining why Ukrainians and Europeans were not included in the Riyadh talks.

Rubio explained that the United States did so because most of the conversation focused on bilateral issues between the United States and Russia.

This included opening a discussion about lifting restrictions on their embassies, which were de facto closed in both countries.

Rubio said that talks between US and Russian officials on lifting these diplomatic restrictions would be the first test of Russia's intentions.

According to Rubio, a failure to negotiate on embassies would show that the Kremlin is not serious about negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

He also told the Europeans that he could not say on the basis of this one meeting whether the Russians were serious about concluding a peace deal.

But he said they had given enough signs that it was possible to warrant further discussions.

Rubio concluded by promising to keep US allies informed and calling for unity.

Background:

On 18 February, top officials from the Russian Federation and the United States met in Saudi Arabia and agreed to "address irritants" to bilateral relations and continue to work on preparing talks on Russia's war against Ukraine.

In particular, they agreed to appoint high-level teams for negotiations on Ukraine.

On 20 February, Trump said that Russia "has the cards" in potential peace talks to end the war, as Russia "has taken a lot of territory".

