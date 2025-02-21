All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 February 2025, 14:48
German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Facebook

Friedrich Merz, the candidate for German chancellor from the opposition CDU/CSU bloc, has said he was shocked by the statements made by US President Donald Trump regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda citing Tagesschau, a German television news service

Details: Merz described Trump's words as "a classic case of switching the perpetrator with the victim".

Advertisement:

Quote: "This is the Russian narrative; this is how Putin has framed it for years, and honestly, I am shocked that Donald Trump has now, apparently, adopted it himself." 

More details: Merz stressed the importance of Europeans agreeing on a joint strategy to address the issue "very, very quickly".

Merz believes that pleading for a seat at the negotiating table is the wrong approach.

"Now we must create our own weight," he concluded.

Background:

  • Following Trump’s statements, several European leaders and individual members of the US Republican Party have spoken out in defence of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • On 21 February, the European Commission reaffirmed that it does not question the fact that Russia is the aggressor state.
  • Trump recently claimed that Ukraine "should not have started the war".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

GermanyTrumpRusso-Ukrainian warPutin
Advertisement:
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump
German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years
Ukraine has lost 40% of gas production due to Russian strikes, Reuters says
Poll says 63% of Ukrainians approve of Zelenskyy's performance and 74% see him as patriot
Bill on full withdrawal from UN introduced in US Congress
US secretary of state outlines preconditions for Trump's in-person meeting with Putin
All News
Germany
Germany urges Europe to keep a cool head amidst US-Russia talks
Organisers of Ukranian child war victims exhibition in Germany linked to Kremlin, Reuters reports – photos
EU discusses €700 billion plan for defence spending and Ukraine support
RECENT NEWS
17:26
EXPLAINERWhere can the EU find funds to defend against Russia?
17:26
European Commission announces aid package for Ukraine to send "strong message" of support
17:09
Russian trolls may have spread fake videos of postal voting in Germany
17:00
Russia may agree to concede US$300bn in frozen assets as part of peace deal – Reuters
16:42
Ukrainian edtech company Headway joins Endeavor global entrepreneur community
16:33
US and Russian representatives held informal talks on Ukraine in Switzerland – Reuters
16:22
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump
15:53
Russians strike police car in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast: three people injured
15:44
Most Danes would support their troops' participation in allied contingent in Ukraine
15:41
European Commission addresses EU's remaining dependence on Russian gas
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: