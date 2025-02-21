German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years
Friedrich Merz, the candidate for German chancellor from the opposition CDU/CSU bloc, has said he was shocked by the statements made by US President Donald Trump regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda citing Tagesschau, a German television news service
Details: Merz described Trump's words as "a classic case of switching the perpetrator with the victim".
Quote: "This is the Russian narrative; this is how Putin has framed it for years, and honestly, I am shocked that Donald Trump has now, apparently, adopted it himself."
More details: Merz stressed the importance of Europeans agreeing on a joint strategy to address the issue "very, very quickly".
Merz believes that pleading for a seat at the negotiating table is the wrong approach.
"Now we must create our own weight," he concluded.
Background:
- Following Trump’s statements, several European leaders and individual members of the US Republican Party have spoken out in defence of Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
- On 21 February, the European Commission reaffirmed that it does not question the fact that Russia is the aggressor state.
- Trump recently claimed that Ukraine "should not have started the war".
