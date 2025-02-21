Trump's adviser says Zelenskyy will soon sign minerals deal with US

White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz has said at the Conservative Political Action Conference that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will soon sign an agreement with the United States on mineral extraction.

Source: European Pravda with reference to The Guardian

Details: Waltz said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "is going to sign that deal, and you will see that in the very short term".

"And that is good for Ukraine. What better could you have for Ukraine than to be in an economic partnership with the United States?" Waltz asked.

He also praised US President Donald Trump for holding talks with the Russians in Saudi Arabia, noting that "under Trump, this war will end, and it will end soon".

"By the end of this all, we are going to have the Nobel Peace Prize sitting next to the name of Donald J. Trump," the US president's national security adviser said.

The mineral resources deal, which has caused a crisis in US-Ukraine relations, is a part of US efforts to end the Russo-Ukraine war.

Background:

Axios reports that US and Ukrainian officials negotiated all night until Friday morning in an attempt to conclude the deal on mineral resources and stop the deterioration of relations between Kyiv and Washington.

US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, who remains in Kyiv, wrote on X (Twitter) on Friday that he had a "long and busy day with Ukraine's senior leadership", describing "extensive and positive discussions" with Zelenskyy. He called Zelenskyy "an embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war".

The words used by Kellogg are in stark contrast to Trump's characterisation of Zelenskyy, who called him a "Dictator without Elections".

