All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine and US hold talks on minerals all night – Axios

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovFriday, 21 February 2025, 17:31
Ukraine and US hold talks on minerals all night – Axios
Stock photo: kolderal

US and Ukrainian officials have been negotiating an agreement on Ukrainian mineral resources throughout the night until Friday morning.

Source: Axios, citing sources familiar with the matter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump administration officials and some representatives of the Ukrainian government are pressuring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a deal.

Advertisement:

The sources said that the decision is now up to Zelenskyy. They both expressed concern that the US-Ukraine crisis could deepen if he rejects the offer. The US official called it a crucial moment for Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy rejected an initial US offer presented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in Kyiv that would have given the US 50% of all production revenues. Zelenskyy had concerns about some provisions of the deal and that it did not include any security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier this week, the US side came back with an "improved" proposal and has now made additional changes. The exact terms of the current US offer are not known.

The Trump administration sent the latest version of the subsoil deal to Ukraine on Thursday evening, a US official involved in the negotiations and a source with direct access to the information told the publication.

The US official said that the amended version of the agreement is aimed at "fixing the situation" between the US and Ukraine. He reports that Trump authorised a member of the US government – not Bessent – to make the new proposal.

Background:

  • US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg, who remains in Kyiv, wrote on X (Twitter) on Friday that he had a "long and busy day with Ukraine's senior leadership", describing "extensive and positive discussions" with Zelenskyy. He called Zelenskyy "an embattled and courageous leader of a nation at war".
  • The words used by Kellogg are in stark contrast to Trump's characterisation of Zelenskyy, who called him an "unelected dictator".

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAUkrainenegotiations
Advertisement:
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
German chancellor candidate Merz compares Trump's statements on Ukraine to what Putin has been saying for years
Ukraine has lost 40% of gas production due to Russian strikes, Reuters says
Poll says 63% of Ukrainians approve of Zelenskyy's performance and 74% see him as patriot
Bill on full withdrawal from UN introduced in US Congress
All News
USA
US and Russian representatives held informal talks on Ukraine in Switzerland – Reuters
"This is a dictator": pro-Trump newspaper issues special clarification for Trump – photo
Stephen King returns to X, brands Trump and Musk Putin-loving traitors
RECENT NEWS
18:50
Polish media outlets say Trump to meet with Polish president
18:43
Zelenskyy talks to Scholz about just peace for Ukraine
18:31
EU to propose major military aid package for Ukraine on Monday
18:29
Ukraine completes development of domestic equivalent of Russian Lancet drone – photos
18:23
Trump says Zelenskyy is not "very important" in peace talks
18:17
One killed and 9 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast – photos
17:53
Trump's adviser says Zelenskyy will soon sign minerals deal with US
17:40
Russia turns cities into ruins – Ukrainian forces show devastation in Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar and Toretsk – video
17:33
US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia reports on positive discussions with Zelenskyy, calling him "courageous leader"
17:31
Ukraine and US hold talks on minerals all night – Axios
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: